Cough Syrup Row: MP Minister Blames TN Govt, Says Its 'Grave Negligence' Led To Death Of Children

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel on Wednesday blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the death of 20 children from his state due to kidney infections caused by the consumption of an alleged contaminated cough syrup.

He said the southern state showed "grave negligence" as it was its responsibility to inspect the medicines going out of the state. Patel also asserted that while the MP government randomly inspects medicines coming into the state, it was "by chance" that this particular stock of cough syrup remained untested.

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cough syrup 'Coldrif' with effect from October 1 and ordered the removal of stocks of the medicine from the market. The syrup responsible for the deaths was manufactured by a company based in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration department, on October 4, declared that the samples of the cough syrups collected from the manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchatram, Kancheepuram, were found to be 'adulterated', following which the company has been instructed to 'halt production' immediately.

Talking to PTI Videos, Patel, who is Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare, said that since the medicine was manufactured in Tamil Nadu, it was the state's responsibility to issue the licence and inspect the medicine.

"A Certificate of Analysis (COA) is required to be issued for every batch of medicine produced. Where did the Tamil Nadu government go wrong? Whether a COA certificate was issued or not? Which official made the mistake is a matter of investigation. The Tamil Nadu government has shown grave negligence in how such medicines came out of their state," he said.

"We randomly inspect medicines that come into our state. By chance, these medicines were not tested. We seriously inspect medicines manufactured here," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government's negligence is grave, leading to the deaths of children here, he said. "We are writing to the central government and the state (Tamil Nadu) government to take strict action against the culprits," Patel said.