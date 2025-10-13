ETV Bharat / state

Cough Syrup Row: Madhya Pradesh Informed Tamil Nadu A Month After First Child's Death

Chennai: Amid the ongoing investigations into the adulterated 'Coldrif' cough syrup linked deaths of children, Tamil Nadu government on Monday pointed out that Madhya Pradesh government informed their Drug Control Department almost a month after the first child died.

The first child death after consuming the cough syrup took place in Madhya Pradesh's 's Chhindwara district on September 4. However, the Madhya Pradesh government informed the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department on October 1. Once reported, the Tamil Nadu government took action within 48 hours, officials said.

The Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceutical's licence has been revoked and its manufacturing unit sealed. The government has issued a press release detailing the step-by-step initiatives it took in connection with adulterated cough syrup investigations.

Over 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after consuming cough syrup adulterated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance.

Tamil Nadu Govt's Initiatives

October 1: At around 3.30 pm, the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department received a letter from the Madhya Pradesh State Drug Control Department.

The letter contained details about Coldrif cough syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup), suspected to be related to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh since September 4.

On the same day, on orders of the deputy director of Drug Control, a team led by a senior drug inspector conducted an inspection at Sresan Pharma at around 4 pm. Subsequently, the sale of Coldrif cough syrup was banned throughout Tamil Nadu on October 1 itself.

October 2: During follow-up inspections, violations were found under the Drugs Rules, 1945, and five drugs, including the controversial Goldriff (batch SR-13), were taken for urgent analysis and sent to the Government Drugs Analysis Laboratory in Chennai.