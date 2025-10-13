Cough Syrup Row: Madhya Pradesh Informed Tamil Nadu A Month After First Child's Death
In a press release, Tamil Nadu government stated it took action within 48 hours after Madhya Pradesh government informed about Coldrif cough syrup linked deaths.
Chennai: Amid the ongoing investigations into the adulterated 'Coldrif' cough syrup linked deaths of children, Tamil Nadu government on Monday pointed out that Madhya Pradesh government informed their Drug Control Department almost a month after the first child died.
The first child death after consuming the cough syrup took place in Madhya Pradesh's 's Chhindwara district on September 4. However, the Madhya Pradesh government informed the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department on October 1. Once reported, the Tamil Nadu government took action within 48 hours, officials said.
The Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceutical's licence has been revoked and its manufacturing unit sealed. The government has issued a press release detailing the step-by-step initiatives it took in connection with adulterated cough syrup investigations.
Over 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after consuming cough syrup adulterated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance.
Tamil Nadu Govt's Initiatives
October 1: At around 3.30 pm, the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department received a letter from the Madhya Pradesh State Drug Control Department.
The letter contained details about Coldrif cough syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup), suspected to be related to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh since September 4.
On the same day, on orders of the deputy director of Drug Control, a team led by a senior drug inspector conducted an inspection at Sresan Pharma at around 4 pm. Subsequently, the sale of Coldrif cough syrup was banned throughout Tamil Nadu on October 1 itself.
October 2: During follow-up inspections, violations were found under the Drugs Rules, 1945, and five drugs, including the controversial Goldriff (batch SR-13), were taken for urgent analysis and sent to the Government Drugs Analysis Laboratory in Chennai.
The analysis revealed that the Coldrif cough syrup contained DEG, a toxic chemical, in 48.6 percent. The details of this controversial cough medicine were communicated to all drug inspectors following this, production of not only Coldrif but all drugs of Sresan Pharma were stopped on October 2 itself.
On receiving information about distribution of Goldrif to Odisha and Puducherry, relevant information was also sent to the concerned states for further action.
October 3: An order was issued to Sresan Pharma to immediately stop its production in the public interest and the company was ordered to immediately shutdown. This apart, a notice was sent seeking an explanation as to why the drug licence of Sresan Pharma should not be revoked.
The detailed information was sent to the Madhya Pradesh Drug Control Department via email on October 3 for further action. Another report and an order to stop production was sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Deputy Drug Controller, South Zone, Chennai on the same day.
October 7: Due to presence of 48.6 percent of DEG in the test report of Goldrif, action was initiated against the owner of Sresan Pharma, Ranganathan (75). As he had absconded, a memorandum was pasted outside the company and Ranganathan's house by the drug inspector.
Furthermore, a complaint was filed by the Drug Control Department at C-2 Sunguvarchatram police station to initiate criminal action against Ranganathan.
October 9: With the help of the Tamil Nadu Police, the Madhya Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Ranganathan in the Ashok Nagar area of Chennai in the early hours.
Investigations further revealed that inspections were conducted at Sresan Pharma in 2021 and 2022 but two senior drug inspectors from Kanchipuram allegedly did not conduct proper inspections last year. These two have been dismissed and departmental action is underway against them.
October 13: Drug manufacturing licence of Sresan Pharma has been fully revoked and the company has been shut down. Orders have been issued to conduct a detailed inspection of other drug manufacturing companies located in Tamil Nadu, officials added.
