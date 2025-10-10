Cough Syrup Deaths: Tamil Nadu Uncovered 300 Violations By Sresan Pharma In The Past, Says Health Secretary
Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Chennai: Amid the blame game, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar on Thursday reiterated the state government's claim about the stringent action taken against Sresan Pharma, the company linked to the deaths of 22 children who consumed a contaminated cough syrup.
Addressing reporters, Kumar said state drug control officers had repeatedly inspected the company’s manufacturing plant in 2021 and 2022, uncovering serious irregularities and over 300 violations. “Action was taken at every stage. Heavy penalties were imposed, and further statewide inspections have now been ordered,” he said, adding that 90 new drug inspectors have recently been appointed to tighten monitoring.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian earlier confirmed that two senior drug inspectors have been suspended for inaction after failing to inspect the Srisan facility for two years. “Tamil Nadu was the first to detect the adulteration in the Coldrif cough syrup. We immediately alerted the Union Health Ministry, and the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry,” he said.
Subramanian also stated that criminal proceedings have been initiated against the company, and steps are underway to permanently shut down Srisan Pharma following the arrest of its owner, G. Ranganathan.
On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the death of children from his state due to kidney infections caused by the consumption of an alleged contaminated cough syrup.
He alleged "grave negligence" by the southern state, as it was its responsibility to inspect the medicines going out of the state. Patel also asserted that while the MP government randomly inspects medicines coming into the state, it was "by chance" that this particular stock of cough syrup remained untested.
