Cough Syrup Deaths: Tamil Nadu Uncovered 300 Violations By Sresan Pharma In The Past, Says Health Secretary

Chennai: Amid the blame game, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar on Thursday reiterated the state government's claim about the stringent action taken against Sresan Pharma, the company linked to the deaths of 22 children who consumed a contaminated cough syrup.

Addressing reporters, Kumar said state drug control officers had repeatedly inspected the company’s manufacturing plant in 2021 and 2022, uncovering serious irregularities and over 300 violations. “Action was taken at every stage. Heavy penalties were imposed, and further statewide inspections have now been ordered,” he said, adding that 90 new drug inspectors have recently been appointed to tighten monitoring.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian earlier confirmed that two senior drug inspectors have been suspended for inaction after failing to inspect the Srisan facility for two years. “Tamil Nadu was the first to detect the adulteration in the Coldrif cough syrup. We immediately alerted the Union Health Ministry, and the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry,” he said.