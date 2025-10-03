ETV Bharat / state

'Cough Syrup Deaths' In Rajasthan: Samples Tested, Medicine Found Safe

Jaipur: Following reports of fatal side effects of a cough syrup among children, dextromethorphan cough syrup was immediately banned in Rajasthan's government hospitals. The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited had also banned dextromethorphan salts manufactured by Kayson Pharma and other firms.

Now, the government has given a clean chit to the dextromethorphan salt-containing medicines but the cough syrup has been termed unsafe for children aged below five years.

Health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said that after the matter came to light, the medicine samples were sent to the laboratory for testing and the report has been received. The report revealed that the medicine is completely safe but doctors have stated that dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup is not suitable for children aged under five years, he added.

According to officials, medicine samples were collected from Sikar, Bharatpur, and Jhunjhunu and sent to the drug testing laboratory in Jaipur. The report was received on Friday. The medicine was found to be of standard quality with all salts being within standard limits. The drug has thus received a clean chit, they added.