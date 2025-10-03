'Cough Syrup Deaths' In Rajasthan: Samples Tested, Medicine Found Safe
Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said samples were tested and it was found that all salts in the medicine were within standard limits.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Jaipur: Following reports of fatal side effects of a cough syrup among children, dextromethorphan cough syrup was immediately banned in Rajasthan's government hospitals. The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited had also banned dextromethorphan salts manufactured by Kayson Pharma and other firms.
Now, the government has given a clean chit to the dextromethorphan salt-containing medicines but the cough syrup has been termed unsafe for children aged below five years.
Health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said that after the matter came to light, the medicine samples were sent to the laboratory for testing and the report has been received. The report revealed that the medicine is completely safe but doctors have stated that dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup is not suitable for children aged under five years, he added.
According to officials, medicine samples were collected from Sikar, Bharatpur, and Jhunjhunu and sent to the drug testing laboratory in Jaipur. The report was received on Friday. The medicine was found to be of standard quality with all salts being within standard limits. The drug has thus received a clean chit, they added.
Earlier, children in Sikar, Bharatpur and Jaipur fell ill after consuming cough syrup that contained dextromethorphan hydrobromide. On Monday, a five-year-old child died in Sikar. Then, two families from Bharatpur claimed their kids also died in September after taking the cought syrup.
The incidents raised questions about the quality of the cough syrup. However, the health department refused to link the deaths with the cough syrup saying the prescription did not mention the medicine.
However, according to the reports dated July 7, 2025, of the deceased child from Sikar, was brought to CHC Chirana in Jhunjhunu with fever and cold. The patient's prescription did not mention dextromethorphan syrup.
The child's mother, Khushboo Sharma, said at 9 pm on September 28, her son complained of a mild cough and she gave him 5 ml of dextromethorphan cough syrup, which was available at home. At 2 am on September 29, the child drank water and went to sleep. Until then, the child was fine. However, when Khushboo woke up at 5 am, the child was unconscious. She took him to the Government Shri Kalyan Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the mother said.
Read Also