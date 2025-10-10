Cough Syrup Deaths: Arrested Firm's Owner Brought To Madhya Pradesh, Police Take Custody
The Tamil Nadu government ordered the closure of the firm after the spurious cough syrup Coldrif claimed many lives in Madhya Pradesh.
Chhindwara: Govindan Ranganathan, the arrested owner of the pharmaceutical company Sresan Pharma, which was found responsible for the death of 22 children in Chhindwara and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh, has been brought to Madhya Pradesh.
On Thursday, a special investigation team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, assisted by the Chennai police, arrested Ranganathan in the case. Thereafter, Ranganathan was produced before the Saidapet magistrate court, which granted a transit remand before he was taken to Chhindwara by Madhya Pradesh police officials.
Two senior state drug inspectors, meanwhile, were suspended for their alleged inaction. The Tamil Nadu government, which ordered the closure of the firm after the spurious cough syrup Coldrif claimed many lives in Madhya Pradesh, announced that it would decide soon on permanently cancelling the company's licence.
Ranganathan was produced in the Parasia court in Chhindwara amid a tight police presence outside the court premises. Earlier, Ranganathan was flown from Chennai to Nagpur by a Madhya Pradesh SIT team. From Nagpur Airport, Ranganathan was brought to Chhindwara by car under tight police security at around 7 a.m.
SIT to interrogate the accused
According to police sources, a request will be made to the court to take the pharmaceutical company owner on police remand. During the interrogation, Ranganathan is expected to face probing questions from various angles.
He will be asked about the irregularities committed in the production of the Coldrift cough syrup and those involved in selling adulterated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh.
Ranganathan constantly changed locations
According to police, Ranganathan went underground and was trying to flee abroad. However, after a mad search, the Madhya Pradesh Special Investigation Team arrested Ranganathan in Chennai. To arrest Ranganathan, Chhindwara police formed a 12-member Special Investigation Team.
A six-member team went to Chennai and arrested him. He was constantly changing his location to avoid arrest.
Medical examination before court appearance
Chhindwara SP Ajay Pandey said, "A medical examination will be conducted at the Parasia Civil Hospital. After the medical examination, the accused will be produced before the Parasia Civil Court, and the police will seek remand for further questioning. If the court grants remand, the accused will be questioned in connection with the case, which is expected to reveal many details. Meanwhile, the doctor who wrote the prescription, Praveen Soni, is already in judicial custody."
Twenty-two children died in Madhya Pradesh after drinking the adulterated cough syrup. As many as 19 children were from Chhindwara district, two from Betul, and one from Padhurna. Five children affected by the adulterated syrup are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Nagpur.
Several officers suspended
Taking serious note of the children's deaths, the government has suspended three officials: Shobhit Kosta, deputy drug controller, Drug Administration, Bhopal; Sharad Jain, drug inspector, Jabalpur, and Gaurav Sharma, drug inspector, Chhindwara.
