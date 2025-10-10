ETV Bharat / state

Cough Syrup Deaths: Arrested Firm's Owner Brought To Madhya Pradesh, Police Take Custody

Chhindwara: Govindan Ranganathan, the arrested owner of the pharmaceutical company Sresan Pharma, which was found responsible for the death of 22 children in Chhindwara and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh, has been brought to Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, a special investigation team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, assisted by the Chennai police, arrested Ranganathan in the case. Thereafter, Ranganathan was produced before the Saidapet magistrate court, which granted a transit remand before he was taken to Chhindwara by Madhya Pradesh police officials.

Two senior state drug inspectors, meanwhile, were suspended for their alleged inaction. The Tamil Nadu government, which ordered the closure of the firm after the spurious cough syrup Coldrif claimed many lives in Madhya Pradesh, announced that it would decide soon on permanently cancelling the company's licence.

Ranganathan was produced in the Parasia court in Chhindwara amid a tight police presence outside the court premises. Earlier, Ranganathan was flown from Chennai to Nagpur by a Madhya Pradesh SIT team. From Nagpur Airport, Ranganathan was brought to Chhindwara by car under tight police security at around 7 a.m.

SIT to interrogate the accused

According to police sources, a request will be made to the court to take the pharmaceutical company owner on police remand. During the interrogation, Ranganathan is expected to face probing questions from various angles.