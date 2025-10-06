ETV Bharat / state

Cough Syrup-Children Death Link Probe: MP Govt Transfers State Drug Controller, Suspends Three Others

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday suspended two drug inspectors and a Deputy Director of the food and drug administration amid the probe into the death of 14 children from Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, linked to the consumption of a “toxic” cough syrup.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also transferred the state's Drug Controller, Dinesh Maurya, after chairing a high-level meeting at his residence. The suspended drug inspectors are identified as Gaurav Sharma and Sharad Kumar Jain, who are posted in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, respectively. The suspended Deputy Director is identified as Shobhit Costa, an official said.

Yadav visited Parasia later in the day to meet the kin of the deceased children. The chief minister said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic deaths of children, and no negligence will be tolerated.

Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 14 children, officials said on Sunday. Dr Praveen Soni from Chhindwara has been arrested for alleged negligence, while a case has been registered against the Coldrif cough syrup manufacturing company.