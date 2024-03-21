Corruption key issue in Chhattisgarh LS polls; Mahadev Betting App Vs Electoral Bonds

Raipur: As Chhattisgarh goes to polls, the issue of corruption has taken centre stage in the election campaign. While Congress has targeted BJP on the issue of electoral bonds, the saffron party is hitting out at the grand old party regarding the latter's alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case.

Congress state spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla alleged that it is a known fact that ED and IT work as "BJP agents". "After failing to find anything despite investigating for two and a half years, ED finally wrote a letter to the EOW and filed a case against Bhupesh Baghel. People of Chhattisgarh know this is a conspiracy. BJP has sent ED, CBI and IT as recovery agents," he said.

According to Shukla, the central agencies conduct raids and then extort money from industrialists. "Not only this, apart from raids, a new method of taking bribe has been devised. This is, first give money in electoral bonds, after that you will be given the contract. This is a new form of corruption. The record has been set by BJP. We will go to the public on this issue," he said.

Refuting Congress's allegation, BJP state spokesperson Rajeev Chakraborty said, "The Congress party is in trouble over the Mahadev betting app case. This is only the initial stage of the investigation and as the investigation progresses, everything about the case will be revealed. All the layers of corruption will be exposed. Congress should give an answer to this. Every party has got funds from electoral bonds so there is no malice in it. In the past there used to be various kinds of scams in cash transactions but we have banned it all. We are completely transparent. Our accountability is towards the court and the public."

Political expert Utchiya Sharma said, "BJP has already cashed on the betting issue in the Assembly elections and now, I do not think this will work in the Lok Sabha elections. They have their own issues and different manifesto, so I don't think this card will work for the second time. The former secretary has written a letter, I also got to see it through the media. This is a matter within the party. Allegations of embezzlement have surfaced, which are very serious allegations."

Sharma said that electoral bond is a national issue and the matter was under investigation for a long time. It came to the public because of the Supreme Court, he said.

"The entire opposition including the Congress, whether it is a part of the Indian alliance or not, or a regional party, is facing a big issue. It remains to be seen how much they will be able to capitalise on this issue in the 2024 elections. Congress has not yet announced names on many seats. So when will they connect to people and when will they explain their manifesto? Congress is going through this strange situation," Sharma said.

"Regarding the issues, Rahul Gandhi himself said that their marketing is not good and Congress has failed to reach to the public. If we talk about BJP, it works in a corporate manner. This election is being fought on central issues," he added.

It remains remains to be seen how far BJP and Congress are able to reach out to the people on the issue of corruption.