Corona Rising Again In Tamil Nadu With 200 Plus Patients Undergoing Treatment Across The State

Chennai: As many as 26 people were admitted to various hospitals in Tamil Nadu for treatment due to corona infection in just one day on Monday, the Union Health Ministry has said.

The spread of coronavirus infection in India began in January 2020. It started to decline in September of the same year. The second wave of coronavirus gripped the country in 2021 and after a few months, it decreased. Now, after a long break, Covid-19 infection has started spreading in different foreign countries with many people getting infected in India also.

Information about the spread of coronavirus infection since 2019 is being published on the 'Corona 19' data website of the Union Health Ministry. According to the state-wise data on the spread of coronavirus infection, 4,026 people have been confirmed corona-infected in Tamil Nadu from January to June 3 (today) this year. Among these patients, 37 have died. On Monday, a 69-year-old woman died due to diabetes along with the coronavirus infection.