32 Covid-19 Cases In Rajasthan, 16-Day-Old Baby Tests Positive

Jaipur: Rajasthan is witnessing a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases. At least 32 cases have been reported from the state whose Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar has issued guidelines to authorities to keep a watch on the situation.

Khinvsar said according to the Government of India, the currently emerging variant of Corona is not fatal, but the general public should take normal precautions and visit medical institutions and avail necessary consultation, investigation and treatment for symptoms like cough-cold or fever. He said sensitive sections of the society like the elderly, pregnant women, patients suffering from serious diseases and children should take special care of themselves.

As per the state's Health department, a 16-day-old baby has tested for Covid-19. Director, Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma said nine new cases of corona have been reported from the state in the last 24 hours. He said two cases have been reported from AIIMS Jodhpur, two from Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur and one each from from B Lal Lab and Anavic Diagnostic Center, Jaipur.

In terms of districts, two cases have been reported from Ajmer, one from Bikaner, three from Didwana, 13 from Jaipur, six from Jodhpur, one from Phalodi, one from Sawai Madhopur and four from Udaipur. Two patients have died of the disease so far.

Meanwhile, Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Department has issued instructions for monitoring oxygen plants in the state. She said regular monitoring of oxygen plants installed in various medical institutions in the state should be done, as well as the closed oxygen plants should be repaired soon. Along with this, necessary arrangements should be made for investigation, medicine and treatment in medical institutions, so that patients with ILI symptoms can get necessary investigation and treatment.