75-Year-Old Lung Cancer Patient Dies Of Coronavirus In Delhi

Doctors say that the current Coronavirus variant is proving to be fatal for people, who have weak immunity with pre-existing health conditions.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours in the capital Delhi, a 75-year-old person suffering from lung cancer died due to Covid-19. At the same time, no new coronavirus case was reported in the city in this period. On the other hand, 101 patients have recovered from the virus infection in the last 24 hours, official reports said.

According to the information given on the Covid-19 dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active corona cases in Delhi has come down from 632 to 630.

With the death of a patient on Thursday, the number of deaths due to corona in Delhi since January has increased to 16. This variant is proving to be more fatal for people who are already sick. Doctors say that sick and elderly people should stay protected from this variant. The total recovered patients since January is 2,681.

More harmful for these people: Currently, the new cases of corona that are coming up in Delhi are being described by experts as similar to normal influenza. It is being seen that this variant is proving to be fatal for people who have weak immunity. However, doctors are advising everyone to take precautions.

