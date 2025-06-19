ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths, 12 New Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi: Delhi reported two deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, with 12 persons testing positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deceased included a 67-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple ailments like hypertension, kidney disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia; a 74-year-old woman with CAD and rheumatoid arthritis; and lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI).

Officials said the deceased tested positive for COVID-19 while being admitted to the hospital due to chronic diseases, and then their condition kept deteriorating.

100 patients recovered in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 12 new coronavirus patients have been found in the national capital in the last 24 hours, while 100 patients have recovered during the period. This has increased the number of active cases to 632. With two deaths in a day, the death toll from COVID-19 patients in Delhi since January has increased to 15.

‘New variant is fatal for co-morbid people’

Although the new COVID-19 variant may not appear to be severe, this can turn fatal for sick people and those with a weak immune system.

Therefore, sick and elderly people should stay away from this variant, said experts, who described the cases reported in Delhi due to the new variant of coronavirus as normal influenza.