ETV Bharat / state

223 Corona Cases Detected In Gujarat So Far; 11 Patients Including Newborn Hospitalised

Corona has gained momentum in Gujarat. The number of patients has gradually increased and currently there are 223 active cases of corona in the state.

Representational
Representational (File image)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

Ahmedabad: The coronavirus cases are increasing in Gujarat with each passing day with people becoming alert and taking preventive measures. As of Friday, the total number of registered cases of corona in the state is 223. This includes a newborn baby as well. The mother was infected with corona at the time of birth, due to which the newborn baby has been infected with corona. At present, the newborn baby has been kept in NICU and is undergoing treatment.

Ahmedabad has seen a two-fold rise in active cases of corona in the last three days, after which caution is now being taken. Currently, out of a total of 223 patients, about 11 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The remaining 212 corona patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Ahmedabad has the highest number of active cases

After the re-entry of coronavirus, the highest number of cases have been registered in Ahmedabad. Out of the total 223 cases in the state, 145 corona patients are from Ahmedabad. The corona cases in Ahmedabad include patients from a newborn to 67 years old. Some patients of coronavirus have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Due to the continuous public events, school and college admissions and IPL matches in Ahmedabad, citizens have been urged to remain cautious.

Rajkot is second and Jamnagar third in terms of corona cases

After Ahmedabad, the highest number of corona cases have been registered in Rajkot. About 23 corona cases have been reported in Rajkot and 11 in Jamnagar. After that, 9 cases have been reported in Surat, 7 cases in Bhavnagar, 6 cases in Kutch, 6 cases in Mehsana and 5 cases in Gandhinagar. Corona cases have also been reported in other districts of the state including Banaskantha, Junagadh and Kheda. In the current situation, if any symptoms of corona are seen, it is necessary to get tested under the supervision of a doctor and, if found corona positive, adequate treatment should be taken immediately.

Read More

  1. HM Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Security Situation In J-K Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Ahmedabad: The coronavirus cases are increasing in Gujarat with each passing day with people becoming alert and taking preventive measures. As of Friday, the total number of registered cases of corona in the state is 223. This includes a newborn baby as well. The mother was infected with corona at the time of birth, due to which the newborn baby has been infected with corona. At present, the newborn baby has been kept in NICU and is undergoing treatment.

Ahmedabad has seen a two-fold rise in active cases of corona in the last three days, after which caution is now being taken. Currently, out of a total of 223 patients, about 11 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The remaining 212 corona patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Ahmedabad has the highest number of active cases

After the re-entry of coronavirus, the highest number of cases have been registered in Ahmedabad. Out of the total 223 cases in the state, 145 corona patients are from Ahmedabad. The corona cases in Ahmedabad include patients from a newborn to 67 years old. Some patients of coronavirus have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Due to the continuous public events, school and college admissions and IPL matches in Ahmedabad, citizens have been urged to remain cautious.

Rajkot is second and Jamnagar third in terms of corona cases

After Ahmedabad, the highest number of corona cases have been registered in Rajkot. About 23 corona cases have been reported in Rajkot and 11 in Jamnagar. After that, 9 cases have been reported in Surat, 7 cases in Bhavnagar, 6 cases in Kutch, 6 cases in Mehsana and 5 cases in Gandhinagar. Corona cases have also been reported in other districts of the state including Banaskantha, Junagadh and Kheda. In the current situation, if any symptoms of corona are seen, it is necessary to get tested under the supervision of a doctor and, if found corona positive, adequate treatment should be taken immediately.

Read More

  1. HM Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Security Situation In J-K Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARAT CORONA CASESCOVID 19 AHMEDABADCORONAVIRUS PATIENTS CHILDCORONA GUJARAT VIRUS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.