223 Corona Cases Detected In Gujarat So Far; 11 Patients Including Newborn Hospitalised

Ahmedabad: The coronavirus cases are increasing in Gujarat with each passing day with people becoming alert and taking preventive measures. As of Friday, the total number of registered cases of corona in the state is 223. This includes a newborn baby as well. The mother was infected with corona at the time of birth, due to which the newborn baby has been infected with corona. At present, the newborn baby has been kept in NICU and is undergoing treatment.

Ahmedabad has seen a two-fold rise in active cases of corona in the last three days, after which caution is now being taken. Currently, out of a total of 223 patients, about 11 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The remaining 212 corona patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Ahmedabad has the highest number of active cases

After the re-entry of coronavirus, the highest number of cases have been registered in Ahmedabad. Out of the total 223 cases in the state, 145 corona patients are from Ahmedabad. The corona cases in Ahmedabad include patients from a newborn to 67 years old. Some patients of coronavirus have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Due to the continuous public events, school and college admissions and IPL matches in Ahmedabad, citizens have been urged to remain cautious.

Rajkot is second and Jamnagar third in terms of corona cases