Corbett Tiger Reserve To Get Special Tiger Protection Force; What This Means For Big Cat Conservation?

Ramnagar: The safety of tigers and wildlife in Corbett Tiger Reserve, the country's oldest tiger reserve, which has played a crucial role in safeguarding the majestic Bengal tiger and its habitat, is set to receive a major boost, with the formation of a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) soon.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently announced the move in Dehradun, signalling a long-awaited step toward enhancing security at the reserve. The STPF, which has been in the pipeline for over 15 years, aims to improve surveillance and prevent poaching in sensitive areas.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had originally proposed the formation of STPFs across all tiger reserves in India to safeguard these critical habitats. While states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra already have established forces, Corbett, the country’s oldest and most prominent tiger reserve, is yet to see the initiative materialise.



Why is STPF required?

The primary goal of the STPF is to tackle rising cases of poaching and forest crimes. According to officials, the formation will ensure consistent patrolling and surveillance in areas vulnerable to illegal activity.

Although Corbett Tiger Reserve covers 1,288 sq km and houses over 150 forest posts, a shortage of personnel has left some of the more inaccessible areas vulnerable.

At present, over 250 daily-wage employees and 150 permanent staff manage the reserve's security. A local Tiger Protection Force, consisting of ex-servicemen, is engaged for years but the force’s limited resources have been insufficient for comprehensive protection.



Role of Agniveers in STPF formation

CM Dhami has announced that soldiers who have completed four years of service from Agniveer Yojana will be given a chance in STPF. After passing the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam, these trained soldiers will join STPF and they will be directly deployed in the security of Corbett Park.



What will change with this?

Corbett Tiger Reserve's park warden Amit Gwasakoti said that at present, about 400 forest personnel are deployed for the security of Corbett Park. They keep patrolling regularly, but adequate patrolling is still not possible in inaccessible and dense areas.

With the formation of a force like STPF, effective surveillance will be possible in such areas as well, he said and added this force will not only overcome the shortage of human resources, but by deploying personnel equipped with modern training, illegal hunters and forest crimes can be tackled in an effective way.

"STPF was needed for a long time in a sensitive area like Corbett. If Agniveers are deployed here, security will improve and the problem of long-standing staff shortage in the forest department will also be solved," Ganesh Rawat, wildlife lover and social worker, said.

Similarly, wildlife activist Mohan Pandey called it a timely step. He also said the step will enhance the surveillance. "This is a much-needed step. Although the rest of the states implemented STPF after 2008, Uttarakhand lagged behind. Now, the Chief Minister's announcement has raised hope," Pandey said.

If everything goes as planned, Corbett Tiger Reserve will soon be one of the few parks in the country where a separately trained and armed security force will be present to protect tigers. This will not only help in curbing illegal activities, but it can also prove to be a big step in terms of tourism and biodiversity conservation.

