Corbett Tiger Reserve preparing Conservation Plan For Safeguarding Big Cats

Ramnagar: Authorities of Corbett Tiger Reserve are preparing a Tiger Conservation Plan (TCP) for the next 10 years to safeguard the big cats in the premier tiger conservation area, situated in Uttarakhand's Nainital district and known for its diverse wildlife and landscapes. This comprehensive action plan includes protection, conservation, eco-tourism, and wildlife-human conflict management. This plan will be implemented after getting approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

According to Saket Badola, director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, the Tiger Conservation Plan is being designed with special emphasis on the protection of tigers, which includes prevention from poaching, creating a favourable environment for wildlife, possibilities of expansion of tourism zone, strengthening of infrastructure and promotion of public participation.

Key points of TCP

A special action plan has been prepared for the conservation of tigers and other wildlife and other endangered species including tigers. The Tourism Management Board will study the possibilities of opening new tourism zones. Strict security arrangements will be made to prevent the hunting of tigers and other wildlife.

Emphasis will be laid on increasing the number of staff and improving resources. A concrete strategy will be made to resolve human-animal conflict, reduce humans conflict with tigers and other wildlife.

Along with this, stress will be made in making provision of employment opportunities to the local people by promoting eco-tourism and encouraging environmentally friendly tourism.

Other key focal areas are habitat improvement, maintaining biodiversity of forests and improving the quality of habitats. Grassland improvement, reviving grasslands for tigers and other herbivorous creatures will be the goal. Besides, issues such as water source conservation and special attention on the conservation of water resources in the reserve will be taken care of.

Badola said it would take about one year to prepare TCP. "This document of 300 to 400 pages will provide detailed information about the history, geographical location, species of trees and plants, presence of wildlife, endangered species and their conservation at the Corbett Tiger Reserve," he said.

What was achieved from the previous TCP?

Under the previous TCP, Girija and Dhela tourism zones were opened. The plan prepared by the then Corbett Tiger Reserve director had laid stress on the possibility of opening these zones, which was later implemented.

After the Tiger Conservation Plan (TCP) is prepared, it will be sent to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for approval. After getting approval, the plans will be gradually implemented in a phased manner. This new plan will prove to be a milestone for the conservation of tigers and other wildlife.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve is the main centre for tiger conservation. At the same time, tourism people associated with Corbett Tiger Reserve say that they hope that the plan will prove to be helpful in reducing incidents of human-wildlife conflict and in providing employment to local people.

Tourists' inflow

Ramnagar Forest Division adjacent to Jim Corbett National Park has made record-breaking earnings this time. In the financial year 2024-25, lakhs of tourists from the country and abroad visited different tourist zones of this area. Ramnagar forest area has received a total revenue of Rs 5, 23,61,169. This is an increase of more than 50 per cent compared to last year.

DFO Digant Nayak said that nature lovers come to these areas not only to see wildlife, but also enjoy the greenery, calm atmosphere and peace found in the forest.

"Tourists come here every year, there is an elaborate arrangements for safari experience this time. Tourism is being promoted without harming the forest. The focus is in eco-friendly tourism, which is being promoted keeping in mind the crucial aspect of environmental protection," he said.