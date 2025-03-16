ETV Bharat / state

Cops Suspended For Fighting Over "Jurisdiction", Refusing To Register Gang-Rape Complaint In Lucknow

Following intervention of the ADM, a gang-rape case was finally registered, victim was sent for medical examination and accused were taken into custody.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Lucknow: Two officers from two police outposts in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district were suspended for wrangling over "jurisdiction" and delaying registration of a gang-rape case by over 24 hours. Finally, following ADM's intervention, a case was lodged and the accused taken into custody.

"Khujauli outpost in-charge and Jail Road outpost in-charge have been placed on 'line hazir' with immediate effect and further investigations are underway", DCP South Nipun Aggarwal said.

According to the victim's father, two youths had allegedly gang-raped his mentally-challenged 18-year-old daughter on Friday afternoon when she had gone to a nearby shop. Hearing her cries, villagers reached the spot but the accused had already fled.

After this, the victim's father went to Gosaiganj police station area with a complaint but was reportedly turned away on the ground that the incident had occurred in Mohanlalganj so the case had to be filed in the police station of that area. However, when the man reached Mohanlalganj police station area, cops refused to accept his complaint and was asked to return to Gosaiganj.

The victim's father alleged that he kept running from one police outpost to another for 24 hours but failed to file any complaint. Finally on Saturday, while 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' was being observed at Mohanlalganj tehsil, he broke down before the police officers alleging that he could not file a complaint. The 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' is observed to redress grievances of people.

When the matter came to light, ADM Jyoti Gautam reprimanded the policemen and Gosaiganj Police registered a case against the accused. The victim was sent for medical examination and investigations were launched.

DCP South Nipun Aggarwal said, "The police are investigating the case. It has been reported that the victim's father was turned away by Khujauli outpost in-charge and Jail Road outpost in-charge. Both the outpost in-charges have been placed on 'line hazir'. The investigation has been handed over to ADCP Amit Kumawat. Currently, the accused are in police custody and are being questioned."

TAGGED:

