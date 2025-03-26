Cops Issue Notice To Kamra Over Anti-Shinde Remarks; Comedian Seeks 1 Week To Appear

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said on Tuesday. Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police in connection with the case registered against him, an official said.

"We have issued an initial notice to Kamra as a probe has been started into the case against him," the official said without giving more details. While the official did not disclose when Kamra, accused of making defamatory remarks against Shinde, has been summoned, sources said the comic has sought one week's time to appear before police.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Shinde's political career in his show. Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the 1997 film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor).

He also cracked jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the split in the Shiv Sena (2022) and the NCP (2023). On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as the hotel in whose premises the venue is located.

Based on a complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde. The police have also registered a case against 40 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for vandalising the venue of the comedian's show.

On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.