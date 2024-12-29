ETV Bharat / state

Cops Crackdown On SIM Card Vendors In Jammu Division To Ensure Regulatory Compliance

Jammu: Jammu Police have conducted an extensive inspection of SIM card vendors across districts to enforce strict adherence to regulatory guidelines and prevent its misuse in unlawful activities, police spokesperson said.

Special police teams were deployed to check vendors' adherence to the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, documentation processes and regulations set by the department of telecommunications. The inspections are aimed to ensure that SIM cards are issued only after proper verification and to curb fraudulent practices.

Speaking about the initiative, a police spokesperson said, "This drive underscores our commitment to ensure securing communication channels and preventing any misuse of SIM cards for illegal activities. Strict action will be taken against vendors found violating the prescribed guidelines."

The inspections revealed critical lapses in several areas. In Poonch, police scrutinised vendors across subdivisions including Surankote, Mendhar and Gursa, ensuring proper record maintenance. Similarly, in Kishtwar, vendors were found lacking inventory registers and data on lost or fraudulent SIM cards. Comprehensive verification drives were conducted in 20 locations across Reasi while Udhampur district focused on areas namely Kud, Ramnagar and Basantgarh.