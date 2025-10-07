Cops Come Under Attack From YSRCP Members In AP; Vehicle Pushed Down The Canal
Tensions escalated when an immersion procession passed through the Jammu village of Vizianagaram. Three police personnel sustained serious injuries, and 20 people have been arrested.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Gurla: Police personnel came under violent attack from YSRCP activists in the Jammu village under Gurla mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram, in which three were left seriously injured after their vehicle was pushed into a canal.
Among those injured are CI G Shankara Rao, SI Damodar Rao, and Constable Shiva. The incident took place around midnight on Sunday while police were trying to arrest the key accused in a prior case. Two cases have been registered against 100 people, of whom 20 have been nabbed.
According to police sources, the clash has its roots in immersion processions of the idol of a goddess held on Saturday night, for which both YSRCP and TDP members made separate arrangements. The police had advised both groups to maintain peace during the event. While the TDP procession moved past Jammu village and returned without anything untoward, tensions escalated when YSRCP members continued with their procession.
During the unrest, stones were pelted at Rao when he arrived at the scene. Suresh, a home guard from Garividi police station, was surrounded and beaten with sticks by YSRCP members, leaving him injured. In response, the police registered a case and returned to the village around midnight to arrest the accused.
YSRCP leader and village sarpanch Gorle Narasimha Murthy, the key accused, had incited party members before the arrest. While transporting the accused, a police vehicle with the CI, SI and the constable was attacked with stones and sticks and ultimately forced down a canal. Another police team, led by Gurla SI Narayana Rao, who had escorted the accused earlier, noticed the vehicle in the canal and rescued the injured personnel, who were immediately taken to Cheepurupalli Regional Hospital.
Elaborating on the matter to the media at the Gurla police station on Monday, Cheepurupalli DSP Raghavulu confirmed that two cases —one related to the violence during the immersion and the other for obstructing officers in the performance of duty — have been registered. A total of 100 individuals have been charged in both cases, of whom 20 people have been arrested so far. They have been sent to a 14-day remand by the Vizianagaram court.
The incident has drawn attention to the escalating political tensions in the region and raised concerns over the safety of police personnel during public events.
