ETV Bharat / state

Cops Come Under Attack From YSRCP Members In AP; Vehicle Pushed Down The Canal

Gurla: Police personnel came under violent attack from YSRCP activists in the Jammu village under Gurla mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram, in which three were left seriously injured after their vehicle was pushed into a canal.

Among those injured are CI G Shankara Rao, SI Damodar Rao, and Constable Shiva. The incident took place around midnight on Sunday while police were trying to arrest the key accused in a prior case. Two cases have been registered against 100 people, of whom 20 have been nabbed.

According to police sources, the clash has its roots in immersion processions of the idol of a goddess held on Saturday night, for which both YSRCP and TDP members made separate arrangements. The police had advised both groups to maintain peace during the event. While the TDP procession moved past Jammu village and returned without anything untoward, tensions escalated when YSRCP members continued with their procession.

During the unrest, stones were pelted at Rao when he arrived at the scene. Suresh, a home guard from Garividi police station, was surrounded and beaten with sticks by YSRCP members, leaving him injured. In response, the police registered a case and returned to the village around midnight to arrest the accused.