Cops Bust Inter-State Illegal Weapon Smuggling Ring, Huge Cache of Arms Seized From Palamu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

Cops Bust Inter-State Illegal Weapon Smuggling Ring, Huge Cache of Arms Seized From Palamu

Palamu SP Rishma Ramesan said investigations have revealed that an illegal weapon smuggling ring was operating in Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Police forces of all these states have launched a joint operation against illegal weapon smuggling.

Palamu (Jharkhand): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a major illegal arms smuggling ring based in Jharkhand was busted and a huge cache of weapons and ammunitions have been recovered from Naxal-hit Palamu area on Friday.

According to Palamu SP Rishma Ramesan, the ring has been operating in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. During a drive, Palamu Police seized 12 country-made pistols, one country-made revolver, one Bhartua gun, one carbine, six SLR magazines, three LMG magazines, one 9-mm pistol, 18 non electronic detonators and 9 electronic detonators. This apart, seven bullets were also recovered.

"Eight inter-state check posts have been brought under the purview of our drive. Acting on information about network of illegal arms, Palamu Police deployed special teams in many areas and action is being taken accordingly," Ramesan said.

According to police, the network of arms smugglers is spread across many states. Automatic pistols are reaching Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from Jharkhand. Among the weapons, the demand for country-made pistols is the highest.

In 2022, Palamu Police had seized 32 weapons in various operations, of which 24 were country-made pistols. In 2023, 41 weapons were seized of which, 23 were country-made pistols. The country-made pistols are manufactured locally, police said.

"Palamu area has always been a hub of illegal weapons. A country-made pistol is available for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 while an automatic pistol costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh." SN Singh, retired police officer said.

Currently, police officials of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have launched a joint action against the network of illegal weapons. Recently, a meeting was held in this regard and information about illegal weapon seizure and its network were shared.

Read more

  1. Madhya Pradesh ATS Seizes 360 Barrels In Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Raid, 3 Arrested
  2. Illegal weapon supply racket busted in Punjab, five, including a B Sc student, held
  3. Police busted illegal arms factory seizing arms, 2 arrested

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.