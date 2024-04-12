Cops Bust Inter-State Illegal Weapon Smuggling Ring, Huge Cache of Arms Seized From Palamu

Palamu (Jharkhand): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a major illegal arms smuggling ring based in Jharkhand was busted and a huge cache of weapons and ammunitions have been recovered from Naxal-hit Palamu area on Friday.

According to Palamu SP Rishma Ramesan, the ring has been operating in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. During a drive, Palamu Police seized 12 country-made pistols, one country-made revolver, one Bhartua gun, one carbine, six SLR magazines, three LMG magazines, one 9-mm pistol, 18 non electronic detonators and 9 electronic detonators. This apart, seven bullets were also recovered.

"Eight inter-state check posts have been brought under the purview of our drive. Acting on information about network of illegal arms, Palamu Police deployed special teams in many areas and action is being taken accordingly," Ramesan said.

According to police, the network of arms smugglers is spread across many states. Automatic pistols are reaching Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from Jharkhand. Among the weapons, the demand for country-made pistols is the highest.

In 2022, Palamu Police had seized 32 weapons in various operations, of which 24 were country-made pistols. In 2023, 41 weapons were seized of which, 23 were country-made pistols. The country-made pistols are manufactured locally, police said.

"Palamu area has always been a hub of illegal weapons. A country-made pistol is available for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 while an automatic pistol costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh." SN Singh, retired police officer said.

Currently, police officials of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have launched a joint action against the network of illegal weapons. Recently, a meeting was held in this regard and information about illegal weapon seizure and its network were shared.