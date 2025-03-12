Cop Wants Wife To Travel In AC Compartment Without Ticket, Gets Into Argument With Ticket Checker

Kota: Amid reports of passengers travelling with waiting tickets during the Holi festival rush, an argument broke out between a constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and a Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTE) after the cop's wife was found commuting without ticket in an AC compartment. Finally, the woman was sent back to sleeper coach after slapping her a fine of Rs 530.

The incident took place in New Delhi-Sogaria Express on March 10. A video of the dispute also went viral on social media.

Constable MK Meena of GRP, New Delhi allegedly got into an argument with the TTE following a request to allow his wife to travel in AC coach on sleeper ticket. In the viral video, the constable is seen asking the TTE not to make a video and threatening him of dire consequences. In response, the TTE says there are many IPS officers in his family. After this, the constable asks the TTE to tell those IPS officers that he is the owner at this station.

Chief Ticket Examiner Rakesh Kumar Pippal has submitted a complaint to senior DCM demanding action against constable Meena.

"The staff of New Delhi-Sogaria Express has reported the incident and appropriate action will be taken after investigation," Saurabh Jain, Senior DCM, Kota Railway Division said.

In his complaint, Pippal stated while checking tickets in B-1 coach, it was found that the constable had made his wife sit in an AC coach and she was travelling to Gangapur. The TTE asked the woman to show her ticket but she failed. When asked to pay fine, she first refused but later she was sent to the sleeper coach and a fine of Rs 530 was collected from her, Pippal said.