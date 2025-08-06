Cop Hacked To Death In AIADMK MLA’s Garden in Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur(Tamil Nadu): A special sub-inspector of police was hacked to death in an AIADMK MLA’s garden near Tarapuram in Tamil Nadu late Tuesday night. Shanmugavel (57), the deceased officer, was attacked by three men while he was visiting the spot in connection with an investigation.

Madathukulam AIADMK MLA Mahendran owns the garden at Chikanoothu area near Kudimangalam in Udumalpet of Tiruppur district, where the incident took place.

According to police sources, Moorthy and his sons Thangapandian and Manikandan, who were residing and working at the garden, were engaged in the scuffle. First, a heated argument broke out between Moorthy and Thangapandian, the father and the son. Both were under the influence of alcohol. Sensing trouble, neighbours alerted the police by dialling the emergency helpline 100.

Responding to the call, SSI Shanmugavel rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. He also arranged for an ambulance to take Moorthy for medical treatment. While documenting the case and taking photographs of Moorthy and Thangapandian, Shanmugavel was suddenly attacked from behind by Manikandan, who had been hiding in the garden.

Soon, Moorthy and Thangapandian joined in the assault with sickles. The officer sustained deep injuries to his head and neck and died on the spot. The police driver accompanying him managed to flee and informed the police about the station.

Kudimangalam police arrested Moorthy and Manikandan, while Thangapandian is on the run. Five special teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. Senior police officials, including the Western Zone DIG and the Tiruppur SP, visited the crime scene and supervised the investigation. Forensic teams collected crucial evidence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep condolences to the family of the slain officer. He announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 1 crore for the bereaved family and assured that the culprits would be brought to justice without delay. The brutal killing of a police officer while on duty has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of law enforcement personnel in the state.