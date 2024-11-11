ETV Bharat / state

Cop's Arm Gets Severed As Train Hits Him While Removing Bodies From Tracks In MP

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Mishra responded to reports of two men who had fallen from train. While handling the bodies, he was struck by another train.

By PTI

Damoh (MP): The arm of a sub-inspector got severed and a police vehicle driver also suffered injuries when a train hit them while they were removing two bodies lying on the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, officials said on Monday. The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on Sunday evening.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Mishra, the Bandakpur police post-in-charge, had gone to the spot after getting information that two men died after falling from a train, Superintendent of Police Shruti Kirti Somvanshi said. While he was examining and removing the bodies, a train suddenly approached and hit him.

Mishra's right arm got severed, the official said. The police vehicle's driver, Yawar Khan, was also injured in the incident, he said. Mishra and Khan were referred to a hospital in neighbouring Jabalpur for further treatment, the official said. If required, they will be sent for treatment to a medical facility in another city by an air ambulance, he said.

