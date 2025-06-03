ETV Bharat / state

Cop Among 3 Govt Employees Sacked Over Alleged Terror Links, Smuggling Arms To Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Three more government employees were sacked by Lieutenant Governor-led administration on Tuesday, raising the total terminated employees to over 80.

Official orders said the trio were alleged to have been found involved with proscribed terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and were dismissed from services under clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

The LG administration had terminated over 80 employees under Article 311 (2) (c) since 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370 without holding any inquiry against them. These employees were terminated on charges of being prejudicial to the security of the state.

While one among them Malik Ishfaq Naseer of Anantnag district is a constable in the Police department, the other two Ajaz Ahmed is a teacher in the school education department and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College in Srinagar.

An official said the sacked employees were aiding terror outfits and helping terrorists to execute terror attacks on security forces.