ETV Bharat / state

Cop Among 3 Govt Employees Sacked Over Alleged Terror Links, Smuggling Arms To Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir

The trio, accused of links with proscribed terror outfits like Lashkat and Hizb, have been sacked under clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution.

A file photo of clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
A file photo of clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Three more government employees were sacked by Lieutenant Governor-led administration on Tuesday, raising the total terminated employees to over 80.

Official orders said the trio were alleged to have been found involved with proscribed terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and were dismissed from services under clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

The LG administration had terminated over 80 employees under Article 311 (2) (c) since 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370 without holding any inquiry against them. These employees were terminated on charges of being prejudicial to the security of the state.

While one among them Malik Ishfaq Naseer of Anantnag district is a constable in the Police department, the other two Ajaz Ahmed is a teacher in the school education department and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College in Srinagar.

An official said the sacked employees were aiding terror outfits and helping terrorists to execute terror attacks on security forces.

Appointed as a constable in 2007, his brother, a LeT terrorist was killed by security forces in 2018. But his involvement was detected in September, 2021 in aiding terrorists in smuggling of arms and explosives in Jammu region.

“These consignments were guided by GPS technology and dropped at a pre-shared coordinates facilitated by Malik to Pakistani terrorists and his handlers,” an official added.

Likewise, teacher Ajaz Ahmad, who was working in the school education department since 2011, was working for Hizbul Mujahideen. He would receive consignments and help in smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, a staffer at GMC Srinagar since 2007, has been accused of a significant role in terror logistics.

Read More:

  1. Five Terror Associates Slapped With PSA In Kashmir, Say Police
  2. First Batch Of Mata Kheer Bhawani Pilgrims Flagged Off From Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur

Srinagar: Three more government employees were sacked by Lieutenant Governor-led administration on Tuesday, raising the total terminated employees to over 80.

Official orders said the trio were alleged to have been found involved with proscribed terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and were dismissed from services under clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

The LG administration had terminated over 80 employees under Article 311 (2) (c) since 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370 without holding any inquiry against them. These employees were terminated on charges of being prejudicial to the security of the state.

While one among them Malik Ishfaq Naseer of Anantnag district is a constable in the Police department, the other two Ajaz Ahmed is a teacher in the school education department and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College in Srinagar.

An official said the sacked employees were aiding terror outfits and helping terrorists to execute terror attacks on security forces.

Appointed as a constable in 2007, his brother, a LeT terrorist was killed by security forces in 2018. But his involvement was detected in September, 2021 in aiding terrorists in smuggling of arms and explosives in Jammu region.

“These consignments were guided by GPS technology and dropped at a pre-shared coordinates facilitated by Malik to Pakistani terrorists and his handlers,” an official added.

Likewise, teacher Ajaz Ahmad, who was working in the school education department since 2011, was working for Hizbul Mujahideen. He would receive consignments and help in smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, a staffer at GMC Srinagar since 2007, has been accused of a significant role in terror logistics.

Read More:

  1. Five Terror Associates Slapped With PSA In Kashmir, Say Police
  2. First Batch Of Mata Kheer Bhawani Pilgrims Flagged Off From Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRARTICLE 311EMPLOYEES TERMINATION KASHMIRCOP TERMINATED OVER TERROR LINKS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.