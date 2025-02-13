ETV Bharat / state

Coordinate And Speed Up Pace Of Development Projects, Dy CM Pawar Tells Officials

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked officials to coordinate and ensure pace of development works. Speaking at a meeting of the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), he said delay in projects leads to increase in cost, which ultimately leaves the state in losses.

"To avoid this, focus on completing projects on time," he said while directing officials to follow-up with the Union health ministry on plans to set up AIIMS in Pune. He also said traffic congestion in Maharashtra's second largest city was serious and solving it must be given priority.

"The Pune Ring Road project should be expedited to ease traffic congestion. With lakhs of new vehicles hitting the roads annually, the pressure on Pune's transport system is increasing. Work on metro projects, flyovers, the ring road, and other ongoing infrastructure projects should be accelerated to ensure seamless commute in Pune," Pawar said.