Coolers, Three Baths A Day For Tigers At Maharashtra Zoo Amid Heatwave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the summer heat is rising rapidly in Maharashtra, the temperature in this district is expected to cross 42 degrees Celsius this month. The heatwave is not just troubling humans but also animals, which is why they need special care.

Realising this, authorities at Siddharth Garden and Zoo here have installed water fountains for animals, especially tigers, and they are sprayed with water twice a day.

“We have also installed special coolers especially for tigers, which are known to be hot-blooded animals. We fill water in the tanks every two hours so that they get cool air, which keeps their bodies cool,” said Municipal Corporation Veterinary Officer Dr Neeti Singh.

Water system for tigers

The park management told ETV Bharat that they take special precautions at the facility to protect the tigers and other animals from the heat.

“There are 12 tigers in the zoo, 11 of which are yellow and 1 is white. These tigers include 5 cubs; 3 large cages have been set up for them to live in,” Dr Neeti said. “Since the heat has increased tremendously, we are taking various measures like water spraying, early feeding and restrictions during peak day hours,” she said.

According to her, other arrangements have also been made so that the tigers can sit in the water themselves and protect their bodies from the heat.

Water sprays are being used to provide relief:

The Siddharth Zoo houses over 100 animals, including the striped tiger, lion, leopard, blackbuck, deer, salamander, monkey and birds that attract the visitors.

“Various measures are being taken to protect all these animals from the sun. Water sprays are being sprayed on them through a pipe in the tiger cage. They like the sprays so much that if the water is turned off, they become aggressive,” said Dr Neeti. “Therefore, the municipal employees are sometimes spraying water twice or thrice. If the tiger is free, it sits in a water tank or rests under a tree. Along with this, they are also trying to keep the area cool by spraying water in the places of other animals,” she said.