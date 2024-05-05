Convicted Ex-MLA Campaigns for JD (U) Candidate in Bihar after His Release on Parole

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Ahead of the crucial third and fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh held a massive roadshow for a Janata Dal (United) candidate, hours after getting 15 days of parole by the Home Ministry of Bihar government on Sunday.
Convicted Ex-MLA Campaigns for JDU Candidate in Bihar (Photos: ETV Bharat)

Bihar's gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh was released on Sunday from the Beur Jail in Patna on a 15-day parole. Soon after, he launched the campaign for Janata Dal (United) candidate.

Patna (Bihar): Ahead of the crucial third phase of Lok Sabha elections, gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh conducted a massive roadshow for a Janata Dal (United) candidate hours after getting 15 days of parole by the Home Ministry of Bihar government on Sunday.

Anant Kumar Singh, also known as Chhote Sarkar, has been a five-time MLA from Mokama. He was released from the Beur Central Jail in Patna at 4.45 am. A large number of supporters of Anant Singh assembled at the Beur Jail to welcome him. He straight away went to his native place Ladma in an ambulance.

Grand arrangements were made for his arrival including dhols, a petal shower, and a large convoy of cars. He started his roadshow in the Barh Assembly constituency's Sabneema village and asked people there to vote for JD (U) candidate Lalan Singh from Munger. Both Mokama and Barh Assembly segments fall under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

He was elected as an MLA on the RJD ticket from the Mokama Assembly constituency in 2020. Following his conviction in an arms act case, he lost his membership. On the RJD ticket, his wife Neelam Devi contested the Mokama by-polls and won.

