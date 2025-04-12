ETV Bharat / state

NTA Releases Question Paper And Answer Key For JEE Main 2025, Students From Kota Raise Objections

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question paper, answer key and recorded response of the April session of the country's largest engineering entrance exam Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2025) and sought objections from the candidates.

Students from Kota matched their recorded responses and answer keys and came up with objections on many questions. The students discussed the questions with the experts of their coaching institutes after which a total of nine questions were marked in which the answers of NTA and the opinion of coaching experts and students are different.

The questions include four of Physics, three of Chemistry and two of Mathematics. Bonus marks have been sought for many questions, while some questions have also been recommended to be dropped. Dr Brijesh Maheshwari, Director of the famous private coaching institute Allen, said that the study done by students and experts has revealed that many answers in the answer key released by NTA are wrong. Objections have been lodged on this and demand for improvement has been made, he said.

Physics expert Dev Sharma said that in a question, the atomic number of hydrogen-like ion should be Z=3, while NTA has marked it Z=2, which is wrong. Similarly, in a question related to current electricity, the meter reading comes to 5 milliamperes, while NTA has given its answer as 125 milliamperes. Apart from this, a question on equivalent resistance, the correct answer of which is 2.5 ohms, is not present in all the four options, so there has been a demand to drop it. Sharma said that NTA needs to further improve the process of setting the question paper. For this, more resources and expertise are required, so that the level of the examination can be improved, he opined.

The nine questions on which objections have been raised

Probability in Maths paper on April 2 morning shift.

Chemical Kinetics in Chemistry paper on April 2 evening shift.