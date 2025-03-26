Agra: Hundreds of Karni Sena workers marched to Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence with bulldozers and resorted to vandalism and stone pelting on Wednesday in reaction to his recent controversial comments on Rajput warrior Rana Sanga.

A large number of Karni Sena workers raised slogans against the SP MP and also tried to break the gate of the MP's residence. Visuals from the spot showed them throwing chairs, vandalizing the property and damaging parked vehicles.

Violent protesters attempt to break the gate of the SP MP's residence in Agra on Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025. (ETV Bharat)

Police tried to pacify the protesters, but as the latter continued with violent protests, the cops had to resort to baton charges. As per the latest inputs, hundreds of Karni Sena workers are still standing in front of the MP's residence.

Protesters resorting to vandalism (ETV Bharat)

Police lathi-charging protesters (ETV Bharat)

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a “traitor” who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Rana Sanga, or Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Broken chairs outside SP MP's residence (ETV Bharat)

Earlier today, Karni Sena had announced a protest against Suman. From the morning, Karni Sena officials, workers and people of Kshatriya society started gathering on the Yamuna Expressway.

Rana Sanga Row: Karni Sena Rides Bulldozers To SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's House In Agra (ETV Bharat)

Karni Sena youth national president Okendra Rana had given the protest call in a video statement. "SP MP Ramjilal Suman has said a cheap thing against the great man of the Kshatriya society...Rana Sanga has to be written on every brick of the MP's residence. This time we will not forgive. If he has to apologize, he will have to apologize by rubbing his nose on the memorial of Maharana Sanga in Rupbas. Rajput and Kshatriya society should unite and show that anyone should think before saying anything about our great men," Rans said.

Protest outside SP MP Ramji Lal Suman House In Agra (ETV Bharat)

The SP MP's controversial comments have triggered massive anger in the Kshatriya community A complaint has been lodged against Ramji Lal Suman in Hariparvat police station in Agra. Along with this, an advocate has filed a case against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Suman in the Civil Court Senior Division.

On Sunday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad had condemned Suman and called his remarks “shameful” while demanding an apology from him.