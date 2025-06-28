ETV Bharat / state

Controversy Erupts Over Puri Shankaracharya’s Remarks On Beef

Guwahati: Protests have erupted over alleged remarks made by Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nischalananda Saraswati where he claimed that Assamese Brahmins once consumed beef due to ‘superstitions’ and that he had taken steps to ‘correct’ the practice.

The remarks have sparked outrage across Assam with religious leaders and Brahmin organizations calling the statements both factually incorrect and culturally offensive.

Pabitra Kumar Sarma who is the General Secretary of Assam State Committee of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Front has denounced the comments calling them an ‘inauspicious message’ that have deeply hurt the sentiments of Brahmins and Sanatan Hindu communities across Assam.

“Ever since the news began circulating in the media last night, I have received numerous calls from people across the state requesting immediate and serious action,” said Sarma.

While acknowledging Shankaracharya’s stature as a revered and learned religious leader, Sarma said it was unfortunate that such a highly respected figure would make a statement that appears to belittle and defame an entire community.

“There are only four Shankaracharyas across India and attaining such a position requires immense knowledge, dedication and sacrifice. But it is heartbreaking that such a revered person would accuse Brahmins in Assam of consuming beef without any evidence,” he added.

He further claimed that many Sanatani Hindus in Assam not only abstain from beef but are strict vegetarians.