Controversy Erupts Over Dilapidated Buildings Around Ajmer Dargah

Ajmer: A controversy has erupted over the historical and dilapidated buildings around the Dargah of the Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Gareeb Nawaz in Ajmer. The Dargah Management Committee (DMC) and the Khuddam Khwaja community have come face to face over these, and the former has lodged a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju.
This has been followed by Dargah Nazim Mohammad Bilal Khan issuing a notice sparking a debate among the religious leaders, right from Ajmer to Delhi, besides the political corridors. Three MPs have also decided to raise the issue in the Parliament.
Presently, anger prevails in the Khuddam Khwaja community due to the notice pasted by the Nazim in the Dargah premises. The Nazim’s office has called for the vacation of the dilapidated buildings in the Dargah premises, failing which it would not be legally responsible in any way.
The notice states that due to heavy rains, there is a possibility of structural damage in some old and dilapidated buildings of the Dargah Sharif.
“From a safety point of view, do not use these buildings and remove all the items kept there (whether encroached or approved) immediately. If any kind of accident or mishap occurs, then the person himself will be fully responsible for it and the office of the Nazim administration will not accept any kind of legal responsibility,” the notice reads.
This notice has caused deep resentment among Muslim organisations and religious institutions across the country. “I will raise this issue in Parliament and expose the Modi government's negligence towards Ajmer Dargah,” claimed Saharanpur MP Imran Masood.
Meanwhile, Syed Nadeem Hasan Nizami of Hazrat Nizamuddin’s Dargah in Delhi has stated, “This is shameful. The Dargah administration cannot absolve itself of responsibility.”
Charging that this is a deliberate attempt to prevent devotees from visiting the Dargah, the Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islah Hind, Malik Mohtasim Khan, has suggested, “If the committee cannot handle the Dargah arrangements, then the responsibility should be handed over to professionals.”
There is resentment against the manner in which the notice has been pasted. Dargah’s Khadim and former Vice President of DMC, Syed Bari Chishti, pointed out, “The Nazim’s office should not turn away from its responsibility. Rather, it is very important to focus on the development of the Dargah.
President of Sakhi Khidmat Foundation, Syed Qutubuddin Sakhi, has questioned the style of functioning of the DMC. He said, “The Dargah’s Nazim Mohammad Bilal Khan should take stock of the dilapidated buildings and structures and get them repaired or give permission for the same, providing relief not only to Khuddam-e-Khwaja but also to the pilgrims.”
It is being pointed out that such notices were put out earlier also, but the purpose was to make the people alert and aware, instead of evicting anyone.
Mohammad Bilal Khan has come out saying, “Every person in the Nazim office is dedicated to public service. We will continue to carry out public welfare works in coordination with everyone for the safety of the Dargah and the pilgrims.
The issue has drawn response from leaders, social workers and religious organisations across the country, including the Chairman of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board General Secretary Mohammad Rashid Mujaddidi and Muslim Progressive Federation Convener Abdul Salam Johar.
