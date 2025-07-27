ETV Bharat / state

Controversy Erupts Over Dilapidated Buildings Around Ajmer Dargah

Ajmer: A controversy has erupted over the historical and dilapidated buildings around the Dargah of the Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Gareeb Nawaz in Ajmer. The Dargah Management Committee (DMC) and the Khuddam Khwaja community have come face to face over these, and the former has lodged a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju.

This has been followed by Dargah Nazim Mohammad Bilal Khan issuing a notice sparking a debate among the religious leaders, right from Ajmer to Delhi, besides the political corridors. Three MPs have also decided to raise the issue in the Parliament.

Notice pasted by the Nazim in the Dargah premises (ETV Bharat)

Presently, anger prevails in the Khuddam Khwaja community due to the notice pasted by the Nazim in the Dargah premises. The Nazim’s office has called for the vacation of the dilapidated buildings in the Dargah premises, failing which it would not be legally responsible in any way.

The notice states that due to heavy rains, there is a possibility of structural damage in some old and dilapidated buildings of the Dargah Sharif.

“From a safety point of view, do not use these buildings and remove all the items kept there (whether encroached or approved) immediately. If any kind of accident or mishap occurs, then the person himself will be fully responsible for it and the office of the Nazim administration will not accept any kind of legal responsibility,” the notice reads.

This notice has caused deep resentment among Muslim organisations and religious institutions across the country. “I will raise this issue in Parliament and expose the Modi government's negligence towards Ajmer Dargah,” claimed Saharanpur MP Imran Masood.