UP: Yati Narsinghanand Booked For Inflammatory, Abusive Remarks

An FIR has been filed against priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and using abusive language against police.

File - Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri
File - Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri has been booked for allegedly spreading hate and abusing top police officers of the district in a video, officials said on Saturday.

According to an FIR lodged here, the priest of the Dasna Devi Temple has been accused of making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and using words intended to incite religious sentiments, cause criminal intimidation, insult, defame, and disturb public peace.

The complainant also alleged that Narsinghanand used abusive language against the Ghaziabad police commissioner and the assistant police commissioner of Loni in a video.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the complaint lodged at the Wave police station on Friday alleged that Narsinghanand's statements were designed to provoke and disrupt communal harmony. Investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.

