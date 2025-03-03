Controversial IPS Officer Himanshu Kumar Gets Prestigious ITBP Posting After Clean Chit In Extortion Case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Himanshu Kumar has been posted in the prestigious Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The order was issued by Sanjeev Kumar, Under Secretary, Government of India, through a letter to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. His promotion was on hold following a probe into his role in an extortion case.

The 2010 batch IPS officer Kumar would be posted at the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), the letter by the undersecretary said, adding that his appointment in ITBP would be a tenure posting for five years.

This comes after IPS Himanshu Kumar was given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Uttar Pradesh government to go on deputation. After this, Kumar has been posted in ITBP.

Five years ago, Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna accused IPS Kumar of extorting money and corruption in the name of transfer and posting. These allegations were investigated by the Vigilance department.

However, he was given a clean chit by the vigilance after its probe, following which he was promoted to the rank of DIG. Although he should have been promoted earlier, due to the investigation, his promotion was put on hold. He was also made a member of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s special team to investigate the violence in Manipur.