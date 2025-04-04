Contract Killer Hired By Stepmother Murders Teen In Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar

Baloda Bazar: In a mind-numbing incident, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a contract killer hired by his stepmother in the Baloda Bazar area of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

According to Baloda Bazar police, the boy's stepmother and aunt arranged to have him killed, paying 50,000 rupees to carry out the crime. Police say family tensions and accusations about inappropriate relationships motivated the plot.

After discovering the boy's body on April 1, police launched an investigation that has led to multiple arrests. "The family lived together, and there were ongoing conflicts," said SSP Vijay Agarwal at a press conference. "The stepmother was often criticised for not properly caring for the boy, which added to existing tensions in the household"

The women shared the boy's photo through WhatsApp with the person they hired. The accused then lured the teenager away on false pretences, took him to a riverbank, and killed him. Days later, the body was discovered in the Lavan police station area, which led police to uncover the conspiracy.

The police investigation, supported by forensic teams, has resulted in six arrests, including three minors. During questioning, the suspects admitted their involvement in the crime. Authorities have recovered 20,000 rupees of the payment and seized mobile phones connected to the case.

"All the accused have been presented before the court and remanded to custody," SSP Agarwal confirmed.