Container, Trailer Catch Fire After Collision In Nagaur, 2 Drivers Charred To Death

Nagaur: Two persons were charred to death after fire broke out following a fierce head-on collision between a trailer truck and a container in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Barani village on Nagaur-Bikaner National Highway 58 at around 6 am. The impact of collision was so severe that both vehicles caught fire. The drivers of the trailer truck and the container got trapped and died on the spot, police said.

"Efforts are being made to identify the deceased drivers on the basis of the number plates of the two vehicles. The two bodies have been kept in the mortuary of JLN Hospital," Rahul Kumar, SI, Sadar police station said.

According to Kumar, upon being alerted, a team from Sadar police station and fire officials reached the spot and attempted to extinguish the flames with the help of villagers. However, the fire was so massive that the flames were doused after more than two hours of hard work. Two charred bodies were recovered from the damaged vehicles.

The two vehicles along with the documents that were kept inside were completely damaged due to the fire, resulting which, the drivers could not be identified till now, police said.

After the deceased are identified, their families will be informed, they added.