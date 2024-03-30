Consuming Too Many Eggs Can Harm Your Health: Doctors

Lucknow: Eggs are considered to be one of the best sources of protein and good for health. However, consuming too many eggs can be dangerous.

According to doctors, such people may easily fall prey to serious illnesses and necessary precautions should be taken to combat health risks.

Dr. Anand Kumar Srivastava, senior physician of Civil Hospital in Lucknow said Eggs are rich in Vitamin B and a source of Vitamin B12, Biotin, Riboflavin, Thiamin and Selenium. These vitamins are essential for healthy skin, hair and nails.

"A healthy person aged above 40 years should consume one egg daily to fulfill his protein requirements. People who are more conscious about their health avoid the yolk and eat only the white portion of the egg as it is fat-free and low in calories. Eggs help in muscle formation but does not increase the body weight. People have a misconception that brown eggs have more nutrients but both brown and white eggs contain equal amounts of essential nutrients namely vitamin B12, vitamin D, riboflavin, selenium and choline," Dr Srivastava said.

How many eggs can you eat daily?

Dr Srivastava said that consuming one egg daily is good for health. This will help in meeting the vitamin and protein requirements of the body. People should avoid eating more than two eggs, particularly during summer, he said.

Which part of the egg is beneficial?

Many people prefer white the portion of the egg as it contains proteins and avoid the yolk which is made of cholesterol and not beneficial for health.

Problems encountered in summer after eating eggs

"If a person has acne, rash or any stomach related problems after eating eggs in summer, then he/she should consult a specialist immediately," Dr Srivastava advised.

Side effects of eating four eggs a day:

Consuming an excessive amount of eggs in summer can be harmful for health. One who takes four eggs daily has higher chance of heart related ailments and may also suffer from insulin level fluctuations. Excessive consumption of eggs increase progesterone levels in the body that may cause rashes and pimples on the skin. Also, it can spike cholesterol levels, Dr Srivastava added.

(Disclaimer: Information provided in this news is only for knowledge enhancement, please consult a doctor before adopting any advice)