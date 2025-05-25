ETV Bharat / state

Consumer Panel Orders MSEDCL Staffers To Pay Rs 10 Lakh To Nagpur Farmer For Crop Damage

Mumbai: A consumer commission in Maharashtra's Nagpur has directed four employees of a state-run power company to pay Rs 10 lakh to a farmer whose bamboo crop was damaged in a fire caused by a fault in power lines passing through his field.

Additional District Consumer Grievance Redressal Commission, Nagpur, in a recent order, directed three top-ranked engineers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and its regional director in the area to pay the compensation.

The commission held that the officials "failed to maintain the power lines properly and were negligent, which constitutes a deficiency in service". The complainant, a 68-year-old farmer, stated that he had planted 5,000 bamboo trees on his farm, which were in a semi-dry state for sale.

He alleged that on March 22, 2018, the trees caught fire due to friction and sparking between two wires of the MSEDCL's high-tension transmission line passing over his field and were completely burnt. The farmer brought the matter to the notice of the tehsildar and the local police station and informed the electricity company.

A panchnama (spot inspection report) was conducted, and the power company repaired the line. The forest department assessed the damage at Rs 10.27 lakh, and the assessment was given to the MSEDCL's executive engineer. However, the farmer was only paid Rs 4.2 lakh as compensation, following which he moved the consumer commission.