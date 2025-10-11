ETV Bharat / state

'Consume Poison To Prove Love': Chhattisgarh Youth's Death Puts His Girlfriend's Parents In Dock

Korba: In a rather bizarre incident, a youth died after allegedly asked by the parents of his girlfriend to consume poison to prove his love in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar Pando, a 19-year-old youth from Devpahari village in the forest area, about 60 kilometers from Korba district headquarters. Pando died died on October 8 at the Medical College Hospital Korba where he was admitted on September 27.

Family members alleged that before his death, the youth told them that he loved a girl, whose parents called him home and asked him to drink poison to prove his love.

Kasturi, a relative of the deceased youth said that she met him on September 25th. “When asked where he was coming from, he said the girl's parents called him and invited him to their home. He further told me that when he arrived at the girl's house, her parents demanded that he drink poison to prove how much he loved their daughter after which he consumed poison," the relative stated.