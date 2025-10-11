'Consume Poison To Prove Love': Chhattisgarh Youth's Death Puts His Girlfriend's Parents In Dock
The youth's relative said the victim told them that the girl's parents invited him home and motivated him to consume poison to prove his love.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST
Korba: In a rather bizarre incident, a youth died after allegedly asked by the parents of his girlfriend to consume poison to prove his love in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.
The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar Pando, a 19-year-old youth from Devpahari village in the forest area, about 60 kilometers from Korba district headquarters. Pando died died on October 8 at the Medical College Hospital Korba where he was admitted on September 27.
Family members alleged that before his death, the youth told them that he loved a girl, whose parents called him home and asked him to drink poison to prove his love.
Kasturi, a relative of the deceased youth said that she met him on September 25th. “When asked where he was coming from, he said the girl's parents called him and invited him to their home. He further told me that when he arrived at the girl's house, her parents demanded that he drink poison to prove how much he loved their daughter after which he consumed poison," the relative stated.
Kasturi said that concerned by the youth's revelation she brought him home. She said that when his health deteriorated, they admitted him to the Primary Health Center in Lemru from where he was referred to the district hospital, where he died on October 8th.
“Before his death, Krishna himself stated that the girl's family had left him halfway on foot after consuming the poison,” she said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Nitish Singh Thakur stated that a case has been reported from the Lemru police station area adding further investigation into the matter is going on.
“In this case, a 19-year-old youth, Krishna Kumar Pando, consumed poison on September 25th. He was admitted to the Medical College Hospital on September 27th and died on October 8th. The family's allegations are a matter of investigation. We are investigating the cause of the young man's death and all aspects. Only after this will the situation become clear."
