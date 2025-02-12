ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Government Distributes Rs 4.18 Cr For Construction Workers As They Complain Being Left Out

Bhubaneswar: "‘We Work in the heat, dust and cold, but who cares," asks Sasmita Rout, a construction worker. She has been working since a decade but feels nothing has changed even after demands for fair wages. "I earn Rs 400 daily by working as a labourer. But the day I do not go, or fall sick, my family will starve. I am the only working member of the family so how do I survive," she questions.

Sasmita is among hundreds of labourers who slog day and night to sustain themselves and their families. Most allege they are not treated as humans neither do they get fair wages for the work they do.

"I have been running around for a labour card for two months even after applying online but have not received it, which is rightfully mine. It empowers us to get some benefits. Without it, I am not getting any government benefit," says Namita.

Echoing her emotions are Ramakant and Sanjay who too feel they are getting too less and too late. “We build roads, houses, and offices, but when it comes to our own rights, we are forgotten,” Ramakant sighs. Ask them about summer work hours and they say, these are nothing more than statements which are on papers only.

However, Shyam Sundar Nayak, a construction worker expresses his happiness and says with government’s financial assistance through the Labour Card he has been able to fend for his daughter’s education. His daughter Suchismita Nayak is currently in the third year of the B.Tech course at Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).

The construction labourers were participating at district-level construction workers’ welfare meet in Bhubaneswar when they voiced their concerns. Most said the Rs 400 they get barely suffices their needs. For these workers the daily grind is relentless—long hours, low wages, and little security.

Keeping these concerns in mind, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended much-needed financial assistance to hundreds of labourers though the bigger question will always linger as to how long and how many will these benefits help.