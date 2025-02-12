Odisha Government Distributes Rs 4.18 Cr For Construction Workers As They Complain Being Left Out

Bhubaneswar: "‘We Work in the heat, dust and cold, but who cares," asks Sasmita Rout, a construction worker. She has been working since a decade but feels nothing has changed even after demands for fair wages. "I earn Rs 400 daily by working as a labourer. But the day I do not go, or fall sick, my family will starve. I am the only working member of the family so how do I survive," she questions.
Sasmita is among hundreds of labourers who slog day and night to sustain themselves and their families. Most allege they are not treated as humans neither do they get fair wages for the work they do.
"I have been running around for a labour card for two months even after applying online but have not received it, which is rightfully mine. It empowers us to get some benefits. Without it, I am not getting any government benefit," says Namita.
Echoing her emotions are Ramakant and Sanjay who too feel they are getting too less and too late. “We build roads, houses, and offices, but when it comes to our own rights, we are forgotten,” Ramakant sighs. Ask them about summer work hours and they say, these are nothing more than statements which are on papers only.
However, Shyam Sundar Nayak, a construction worker expresses his happiness and says with government’s financial assistance through the Labour Card he has been able to fend for his daughter’s education. His daughter Suchismita Nayak is currently in the third year of the B.Tech course at Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).
The construction labourers were participating at district-level construction workers’ welfare meet in Bhubaneswar when they voiced their concerns. Most said the Rs 400 they get barely suffices their needs. For these workers the daily grind is relentless—long hours, low wages, and little security.
Keeping these concerns in mind, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended much-needed financial assistance to hundreds of labourers though the bigger question will always linger as to how long and how many will these benefits help.
Organised by the District Administration and District Labour Office, the event saw participation of hundreds of workers.
Around 962 construction workers received financial aid, while 215 new labour registration cards were issued, ensuring more workers could access benefits. A total of Rs 4.18 crore was distributed, including Rs 33 lakh for the families of 23 deceased workers. Additionally, 113 unorganised workers were issued new registration cards.
Odisha currently has 38.67 lakh registered construction workers, of which 3.05 lakh are in Khordha district. However, only 1.73 lakh remain active beneficiaries. To retain benefits, workers must renew their registration annually with a fee of Rs 50.
Khordha District Labour Officer Monalisa Jena said the government has been granting some facilities to the construction labourers which include:
- Educational Aid: Rs 2,000 per month for children’s education
- Marriage Assistance: Rs 50,000 for daughters’ weddings
- Death Benefits: Rs 3 lakh for natural death, Rs 5,000 for funeral expenses
- Other Benefits: Financial aid for housing, maternity, and medical emergencies
The Odisha government recently revised daily wages for construction workers:
- * Highly skilled workers: Rs 602 per day
- * Skilled workers: Rs 552 per day
- * Semi-skilled workers: Rs 502 per day
- * Unskilled workers: Rs 452 per day
However, many workers argue that these wages barely meet their rising living costs. “We are the backbone of development, yet we struggle to educate our children or afford proper healthcare,” said a worker at the event. Some also questioned the relevance of the categories. “Who decides who is highly skilled and who is not, it is the contractors who call the shots and decide how much should be paid,” says another Rajib Lochan who has been working as a construction worker for over 10 years.
(Names of the workers have been changed as requested by the respondents)
