Construction Worker Dies of Heat Stroke in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A man died of a heat stroke in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, police said on Sunday. The incident took place while he was engaged in construction work in the state's capital, they said. The man was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he died during the treatment.

Following this, the Department of Health and Public Welfare of Tamil Nadu has directed to set up special treatment wards in all government hospitals to treat heat stroke victims. Based on this, special wards have been set up in hospitals in Chennai to treat heat-affected patients.

At least 20 beds have been set up in Kilpakkam Government Hospital and 10 beds in Rayapetta Government Hospital. A separate ward has been established at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. According to the doctors, wet cloth, ice packs and ORS solutions are kept ready to treat the patients in these special wards. The health department has advised the people not to venture out of their homes.

Tamil Nadu has experienced more heat than usual since February this year. Temperatures exceeded in several districts of the state. It may be noted that the body of a human being sweats more when the ambient temperature is higher than the average temperature. Due to sweating, salt deficiency and water deficiency occur in the body. This can cause excessive thirst, headache, fatigue, dizziness, muscle cramps, low urine output, convulsions and heat stroke.

