Construction Work Resumes At Ram Janmabhoomi Complex With 2,000 Artisans

Ayodhya: Construction activities in the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex resumed with artisans and workers returning from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Around 2,000 artisans are now engaged in the construction work, which has been accelerated to meet the deadlines. Preparations are going on for a grand festival in the complex on January 22 to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's inauguration, with the focus on completing the spire of the Ram Temple and other temples before the celebrations.

An important meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled for November 25 where details of the ongoing construction will be presented. The meeting will be held at the ashram of Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Maniramdas Cantonment. New members are expected to participate while some members will join via video conferencing. The agenda includes discussions on the installation of idols in the Sapt Mandapam and Parkote as well as preparations for the annual event on January 22.