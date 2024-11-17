ETV Bharat / state

Construction Work Resumes At Ram Janmabhoomi Complex With 2,000 Artisans

File photo of Ram Temple (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Ayodhya: Construction activities in the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex resumed with artisans and workers returning from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Around 2,000 artisans are now engaged in the construction work, which has been accelerated to meet the deadlines. Preparations are going on for a grand festival in the complex on January 22 to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's inauguration, with the focus on completing the spire of the Ram Temple and other temples before the celebrations.

An important meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled for November 25 where details of the ongoing construction will be presented. The meeting will be held at the ashram of Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Maniramdas Cantonment. New members are expected to participate while some members will join via video conferencing. The agenda includes discussions on the installation of idols in the Sapt Mandapam and Parkote as well as preparations for the annual event on January 22.

Trust member Dr Anil Mishra stated that the construction of the Ram temple is proceeding as planned. The upcoming meeting will also address event arrangements and efforts to enhance passenger facilities in the complex. He noted that all decisions will be made collectively with the inputs of the Trust members, who will also review the progress of the construction on-site before the meeting.

Currently, the spire of the Ram temple and the Parkote, which spans an 800-metre perimetre, is under construction. Six additional temples are being built on the premises. Additionally, the Sheshavtar and Sapta Mandapam are taking shape, where idols of Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishad Raj, Mata Ahalya and Shabari will be installed. The Trust has confirmed that approximately 2,000 labourers are actively working to complete these projects.

TAGGED:

AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE CONSTRUCTIONAYODHYA RAM TEMPLE 2000 ARTISANSRAM TEMPLE TRUST 25 NOVEMBERRAM JANMABHOOMI CONSTRUCTION

