Construction For Wayanad Tunnel Begins As Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Lays Foundation Stone

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the 8.73-km tunnel connecting Kozhikode with Wayanad. The ceremony was held at St. Mary's School Ground in Anakkampoyil, Kozhikode, where the road begins.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Vijayan said the tunnel road, once completed, would give a major boost to the commercial, industrial, and tourism sectors of the Malabar region.

“Several projects, once deemed impossible, are now becoming a reality. We have examples like the GAIL pipeline and National Highways in front of us,” he said. “Hilly highways, waterways, and other infrastructure projects are currently under construction. Many long-pending initiatives are finally being implemented,” he said.

The CM said that these development projects have been made possible by overcoming various obstacles, including political opposition, financial constraints imposed by the central government, and interference from vested interests.

While criticising the central government, Vijayan said the state went through a painful period when the centre denied the state’s rightful financial share. "Severe budget cuts, restrictions on borrowing, and reduction of the loan ceiling have all impacted the state's revenue. The central government claimed that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) loans could not be treated as state loans, leading to a situation where Rs 12,000 crore was denied to the state,” he said.

Despite the obstacles, the CM said KIIFB was revived, and it is currently executing projects worth Rs 90,000 crore. He accused the centre of sabotaging development projects at various stages, as people are happy with the progress happening in Kerala.

“The progress in Kerala is causing frustration among certain groups, which are trying to sabotage KIIFB both in public forums and in court. When it was declared that KIIFB could not be dismantled, efforts began to obstruct the projects it was funding,” he added.

More about Wayanad Tunnel Project

The four-lane tunnel spans 8.73 km, which includes approach roads, and will be constructed for Rs 2,134 crore within four years. It will be a crucial route from Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode and Kalladi in Wayanad to Meppadi and offer a safer alternative to the perilous Thamarassery Pass.

Touted as the longest tunnel road in Kerala and the third longest in India, it is expected to reduce travel distance and time significantly, which will also shorten the journey to Sultan Bathery by one km and to Meppadi by 8.2 km.

Public Works and Tourism Minister PA Muhammed Riyas, who presided over today’s ceremony, said that the state government was consistent in completing the infrastructure projects as promised. “We have made the impossible possible in the last nine years,” he said.

Stressing the strategic importance of the tunnel in reshaping regional development, Riyas said the project would bring major relief for commuters and residents of Wayanad, particularly in the wake of frequent landslides and unpredictable closures of the Thamarassery Ghat Road. It also comes at a time when tourist inflow to Wayanad has declined. Officials believe the tunnel will revive the tourism sector and create numerous job opportunities.

“The improved route will ease the movement of goods from Kerala to neighbouring states like Karnataka, addressing long-standing traffic congestion and delays on the existing mountain pass,” he said.

Ministers KN Balagopal, AK Saseendran, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, which drew large crowds from the region, reflecting strong public interest and support for the project.