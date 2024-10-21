Constitutional Institutions Working On Behalf Of BJP: Hemant Soren

Garhwa: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that constitutional institutions were working on behalf of the BJP, and they have turned into “puppets” of the central government. Launching the campaign for the assembly polls from Garhwa district, the senior JMM leader this election is all about the rights and dignity of the state and its people.

Soren also asserted that the elections were announced before schedule and his government was “not allowed to even complete its full term”. Polling to the 81-member assembly in the state will be held on November 13 and November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

“It is not hidden from anyone that the constitutional institutions are working for the BJP and have become puppets of the central government. Voices raised against the BJP are being suppressed by them. I am a living example of this,” he said at a rally to seek votes for JMM’s Mithilesh Kumar Thakur in Garhwa town.

Soren alleged that he was harassed for two years on baseless allegations. “When I was working for the people of my state, they framed me with false charges and put me behind bars,” he said. Soren said he would never bow before any power. “No one can stop us until we fulfill our commitment to the development of Jharkhand,” he asserted.

During the day, Jharkhand minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur filed his nomination for the Garhwa assembly seat. Around 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are eligible to exercise their franchise, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections.