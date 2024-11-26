ETV Bharat / state

Constitution Day: Siddaramaiah Underlines Importance Of Rights & Responsibilities

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Constitution Day on Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of understanding the rights and responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution. Speaking to the media on the day, which marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1949, he highlighted the role of citizens in upholding its values.

"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution. This day is a reminder to exercise the rights granted to us while fulfilling the responsibilities that come with them," said Siddaramaiah, underlining the significance of spreading awareness about constitutional values. He further said the government aims to instil these principles among students across Karnataka.

Mandatory Reading of the Preamble in Schools and Colleges

The chief minister announced that Karnataka plans to introduce the mandatory reading of the Preamble in schools and colleges. "By doing so, we want students to understand and internalize the aspirations of our Constitution," he said. The initiative aims to ensure young citizens grow up with a strong sense of social justice, equality, and democracy.

"Celebrating the Constitution is not just about rights; it's equally about fulfilling our responsibilities to uphold justice, equality, and democracy," he said.

Defending the Constitution Against Threats

To questions about statements advocating changes to the Constitution, Siddaramaiah criticised those opposing its core values. Referring to recent remarks by Pejawar Swamiji, who suggested constitutional amendments, he said, "Those who oppose social justice are the ones talking about altering the Constitution. Our government is committed to protecting it".