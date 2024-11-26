Constitution Day: Siddaramaiah Underlines Importance Of Rights & Responsibilities

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Constitution Day on Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of understanding the rights and responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution. Speaking to the media on the day, which marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1949, he highlighted the role of citizens in upholding its values.
"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution. This day is a reminder to exercise the rights granted to us while fulfilling the responsibilities that come with them," said Siddaramaiah, underlining the significance of spreading awareness about constitutional values. He further said the government aims to instil these principles among students across Karnataka.
Mandatory Reading of the Preamble in Schools and Colleges
The chief minister announced that Karnataka plans to introduce the mandatory reading of the Preamble in schools and colleges. "By doing so, we want students to understand and internalize the aspirations of our Constitution," he said. The initiative aims to ensure young citizens grow up with a strong sense of social justice, equality, and democracy.
"Celebrating the Constitution is not just about rights; it's equally about fulfilling our responsibilities to uphold justice, equality, and democracy," he said.
Defending the Constitution Against Threats
To questions about statements advocating changes to the Constitution, Siddaramaiah criticised those opposing its core values. Referring to recent remarks by Pejawar Swamiji, who suggested constitutional amendments, he said, "Those who oppose social justice are the ones talking about altering the Constitution. Our government is committed to protecting it".
"Our government is committed to protecting the Constitution against those who oppose its core values of social justice and inclusivity," he added.
He pointed out that while 106 amendments have been made so far to the Constitution, it remains a testament to India’s commitment to democracy and inclusivity. "Indian Constitution is among the longest-standing in the world, and that is a matter of pride for all of us," he added.
A Call for Unity and Adherence to Constitutional Values
Siddaramaiah also called on all levels of government—central, state, and local—to uphold and adhere to constitutional values in governance. He emphasised that the government’s role extends beyond policymaking to actively protecting and promoting the ideals of justice, equality, and fraternity as outlined in the Constitution.
He concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring that its essence is preserved for future generations.
This year’s Constitution Day celebrations serve as a timely reminder of the values that form the foundation of India’s democratic fabric and the responsibilities that come with safeguarding those values.
Also Read: