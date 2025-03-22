Constituency Delimitation An Injustice To States: Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chennai: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said delimitation of constituencies is an injustice to the state.

Addressing the meeting of the Southern States Joint Action Committee, chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said the Union Government should conduct constituency delimitation only after consulting all parties. "But the Centre has been constantly engaging in activities that aim at depriving the states of their rights," he said. Patnaik said if the constituencies are delimited as per the projected 2026 population, Odisha will lose several Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. "This will be detrimental to states that effectively managed their population growth," he said.

The BJD chief said population control is important for development of the country. "We have controlled the population for the development of the country. If the southern states had not controlled their population there would have been a huge problem," he said, adding the Union Government, in the name of constituency delimitation, should not punish states that have contributed significantlty to the development of the country by controlling population. "It is not fair to redraw constituencies based solely on population. Constituencies should never be decided based on population," he stressed.

The former Odisha Chief Minister said the Joint Action Committee meeting is important to raise issues like democratic representation and rights of people living in states that have done very well in controlling population. Apart from Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar were present at the meeting. The participating political party leaders were gifted geographically designated products from Tamil Nadu.