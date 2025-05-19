1,308 Constables Pass Out of Delhi Police Academy

New Delhi: A fresh batch of 1,308 newly recruited male constables of the Police passed out of the Wazirabad campus of the Delhi Police Academy on Monday. After the passing out parade, these constables are ready to provide their services as personnel of the Delhi Police.

The passing out personnel comprised 42 post graduates, including one in sciences, four in commerce, 35 in arts and two in business administration. Meanwhile, there were 738 graduates that included six in technology, two in law and 19 in education.

1308 Constables Pass Out of Delhi Police Academy (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that the recruits in this batch were provided special training to deal with various challenges. The trainings were in new criminal laws, cyber crime prevention, forensic science, the Constitution and latest investigation techniques.

Special Commissioner of Police (Public Transport Safety) Robin Hibu, who was the chief guest at the passing out parade, laid emphasis on discipline, honesty and technical excellence in his address. He asked the passing-out constables to function as public servants.

Among those present at the event were Director In-charge of National Defence University Kaveri Tandon, Special Commissioner of Police (Delhi) Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Director of Second Delhi Police Academy Jitendra Mani.