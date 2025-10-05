ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Constables Try To Facilitate Prisoner's Escape From Dasna Jail, Plan Foiled

Two police constables allegedly tried to facilitate the escape of a prisoner in a private vehicle at Ghaziabad. However, their plan was foiled by alert authorities.
October 5, 2025

Police said, the constables Rahul Kumar and Sachin Kumar arrived at Dasna jail and produced orders to take the prisoner to Noida court. However, the prison authorities told the constables that they cannot allow to let them take just one prisoner to court as six inmates were supposed to be produced in the court for hearing and all of them will have to be sent together.

However, as the constables insisted, the authorities became suspicious and started a probe. It came to fore that Rahul and Sachin were assigned duty at Gautam Budh Nagar. It also came to light that the constables were planning to pick the prisoner from Dasna jail in a private vehicle to facilitate his release.

A case was then filed against Sachin and Rahul at Kavi Nagar police station by inspector of Reserve Police Line Chandrabhan Singh. Both of them have been suspended. Police said Sachin had joined UP Police in 2016 and Rahul in 2015.

ACP, Kavi Nagar Suryabali Maurya said legal action is being taken and Sachin and Rahul will soon be taken into custody. Further probe into the matter is on, he said.

