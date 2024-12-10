Rajasthan: Constable Shoots Female Colleague; Later Attempts Suicide In Chittorgarh

Jaipur: A constable fired at a female colleague before attempting to die by suicide on Monday here in Rajasthan. Both of them were transported to a Chittorgarh hospital in a critical state, police said. An investigation is underway, confirmed Begu Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjali Singh and Station house officer, Ravindra Singh.

The incident took place at a residence located about 100 metres from the Begun Police Station. Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Joshi said officials have reached the spot and are trying to find out the motive behind the incident. "Prima facie, it appears that the attacks were a result of personal issues," the SP said.

Police said that both of them were serving their probationary period, and lived in separate rooms within the same building. On the day of the incident, Siyaram returned to his room with a firearm after the daily roll call and was waiting for Poonam.

"As soon as Poonam entered the room, Siyaram shot her in the chest and then attacked himself with the same weapon. Locals were alerted after they heard a huge thud and immediately rushed the duo to the Begun sub-district hospital," SP Joshi said. Later, they were transferred to Chittorgarh and shifted to the critical care unit due to their serious conditions, the SP added.

Dr Dinesh Dhakad from the Begun sub-district hospital said that a bullet passed through the left side chest of the female constable, making her condition 'extremely critical'. Collector Alok Ranjan also reached the hospital and took cognisance of the case.