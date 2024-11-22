ETV Bharat / state

Constable Posted At SSP Residence In Saharanpur Dies By Suicide

Saharanpur: A constable posted at the SSP's bungalow allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday. Police said a probe has been initiated into the incident.

Constable Amit Kumar (37), resident of Bahsuma in Meerut district, was posted at the residence of SSP Rohit Sajwan on Dehradun Road in Janakpuri police station area. He was on night duty on Thursday. Sajwan was woken up this morning by a chaos that had ensued at the campus after the constable was found dead.

It was the siren mechanic, who was also posted at the premises who first saw Amit lying in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted the other security personnel after which, Amit was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been shifted for post-mortem.

According to police, Amit was posted in Saharanpur for around a year and a half and was reportedly under stress for a long time. His family members said he was recruited as a constable in 2010 and got married prior to his appointment. His son and daughter live in his native village, police added.