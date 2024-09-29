ETV Bharat / state

Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Police Launches Probe

Durg (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, a constable died by suicide in Durg and the deceased was the son of a martyr. He was posted at Durg Police Station on compassionate grounds in place of his martyred father. According to the police, constable Abhishek Rai, a resident of Durg Katulbod, died by suicide at his house on Saturday night.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. Later, the body was sent for post-mortem. At present, the police investigating the case after registering a case.

Speaking to the media about the incident, Bhilai Nagar City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satyaprakash Tiwari said that the deceased constable was recently transferred to New Three Police Station Bhilai-3. But, he was not relieved from duty at Durg Police Station. The reasons for the constable's suicide are yet to be ascertained, the CSP said.