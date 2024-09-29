Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Police Launches Probe

Durg (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, a constable died by suicide in Durg and the deceased was the son of a martyr. He was posted at Durg Police Station on compassionate grounds in place of his martyred father. According to the police, constable Abhishek Rai, a resident of Durg Katulbod, died by suicide at his house on Saturday night.
After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. Later, the body was sent for post-mortem. At present, the police investigating the case after registering a case.
Speaking to the media about the incident, Bhilai Nagar City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satyaprakash Tiwari said that the deceased constable was recently transferred to New Three Police Station Bhilai-3. But, he was not relieved from duty at Durg Police Station. The reasons for the constable's suicide are yet to be ascertained, the CSP said.
Furthermore, a pall of gloom descended on the residence of the deceased and the family was shocked over his untimely death. Relatives and friends of the bereaved family expressed their shock and consoled Abhishek's death.
