Constable Dies After Throat Slit By 'Chinese Manja' In UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: A 28-year-old police constable died after his throat was slit by a manja, police said. The constable—Shahrukh Hassan—was on his bike when a ‘Chinese Manja’ (a glass powder-coated thread) got entangled in his neck and cut his throat on Saturday, they said.

The police have launched a probe into the tragic incident and sent his body for postmortem.

An official said that Shahrukh, who was posted in the Civil Line area, was heading for duty on his bike when his neck suddenly got stuck in the Chinese thread near Azizganj of Chowk Kotwali area. “A kite flyer was pulling the thread very fast. Due to this, the neck of the policeman got cut, and he died on the spot,” he said.

Deceased police constable's bike (ETV Bharat)

After the incident, the locals shifted the Shahrukh to the medical college, where the doctor declared him dead. As soon as the information was received, police officers and the district magistrate reached the spot.

An eyewitness, Rakesh, said that he was standing outside the shop when the constable was crossing the road from Garra Bridge towards the slope when his neck got stuck in the manja while a child was pulling the manja from the other side.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh said that he has ordered the ban on the use of Chinese manja and appealed to people to stop its use.

“Action has been taken against the Chinese manja earlier as well. But people continue using the manja and keep it hidden in their homes. People should think that such an incident can happen to them too,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S termed the incident sad and expressed grief over the death of the policeman. He said the deceased constable’s body would be handed over to the family after completing all medicolegal formalities.

A few years back, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had reportedly imposed a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale, and use of glass powder-coated manja and other dangerous kite strings, keeping in view the threat these strings pose to humans, birds, and animals as well as the environment.